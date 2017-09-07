Eagle Creek Fire Now 5 Percent Contained

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon – The Eagle Creek Fire is now 5 percent contained. While that’s good news, there is still so much to be done to reach some degree of normal. At last count, 33 thousand acres have been consumed by the fire.

Evacuation notices have remained the same with 400 families leaving their homes. The Vista House has been preserved and so has Multnomah Falls Lodge. A casualty of the fire is the Oneonta Tunnel that was built in 1914. Dozens of animals have been sheltered at the Skamania County Fair grounds in Stevenson, Washington. Dogs, cats, bunnies, and chickens are all being cared for.

You can also see the current evacuation map here.

Officials will hold another press conference at 9am Thursday 9/7/17 to update us on the latest. KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds will be there, and bring you everything you need to know right here on FM News 101 KXL.

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds contributed to this story.

Picture courtesy of News Partner KGW