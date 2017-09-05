Eagle Creek Fire Impacts Mail Delivery

Official release from the USPS as of 4pm on September 5, 2017:

CORBETT, Ore. – The U.S. Postal Service is advising that any residents of the Corbett, Bridal Veil and Cascade Locks areas forced to evacuate their homes because of the Eagle Creek Fire may pick up their mail at alternate locations until further notice.

Corbett and Bridal Veil postal customers may pick up their mail at the Troutdale Post Office, 647 SW Cherry Park Rd., Troutdale OR 97060. Troutdale’s retail hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Saturday mail pickup, if necessary, will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cascade Locks postal customers may pick up their mail at the Stevenson, WA, Post Office, 90 SW Russell Ave, Stevenson WA 98648. The Stevenson Post Office’s retail hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday mail pickup, if needed, will be available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Customers are asked to present photo identification to obtain their mail.

As a result of law enforcement authorities’ evacuation orders, the Post Office locations in Bridal Veil (47100 W. Mill Rd.), Corbett (36046 E. Historic Columbia River Hwy.), and Cascade Locks ( 415 NW Wanapa St.) are closed at this time.

Decisions on future changes to mail delivery will be made and updated after consulting with local emergency managers and law enforcement officials.