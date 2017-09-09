Eagle Creek Fire Grows East; New Homes On Evacuation Notice

Hood River County, Oregon – There is increased fire activity on the east end of the Eagle Creek Fire, and officials have put more homes on evacuation notice in Hood River County. Those living near Dee were put on level one, meaning get ready for possible evacuation. While homes in Northeast Cascade Locks were placed on level two evacuation. Meaning be ready to go at a moment’s notice. The fire, which forced hundreds of evacuations and closed miles of Interstate 84 at least through the weekend, has burned 33,328 acres. As of Friday, the fire is about seven percent contained. Officials will hold a press conference to update us on the latest later Saturday afternoon.

View a map of the evacuation levels in Hood River County

More from Hood River County Sheriff’s Office:

Due to increased fire activity on the east end of the fire, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is making two changes to evacuation levels.

This new Level One area runs from Collins Rd. in Dee at the south end to I-84 on the north end, and includes all areas west of the following lines: Country Club south to Reed Road, running due south to Hwy. 281, continuing along 281 to milepost 12.5, then following the Middle Fork of the Hood River until it comes parallel with the south end of Collins Road. Level One means people should be ready for potential evacuation, and should plan for what they might need to take with them. A map has been created and will be distributed for zones A4, A5, and A6. No structures are under immediate threat from the fire.

The current Level Two evacuation area on the north-east half of Cascade Locks is being extended east to Viento State Park, staying along the I-84 corridor. This includes the In-lieu site and the whole area of Wyeth. Level Two means that people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

For information contact 541-387-6941 (541-387-6942 Spanish)