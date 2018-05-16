A View From Above

Troutdale Ore – KXL’s Mike Turner had an opportunity to fly over the Eagle Creek Fire and talk to a pilot who witnessed the early stages of the fire.

Brian Burk flys for ENVI Adventures out of Troutdale airport. Brian was taking trips up the gorge when the first wisps of smoke began to filter up from the trees. Those flights would end a short time later as FAA flight restrictions were put into place. One thing you first notice is you can’t really see all of the burn damage from the ground. But when you fly above it you see the large swaths of brown, the near naked ridge tops and popular hiking trails that are now totally exposed due to the loss of foliage. Check out our video and report.