15 Year Old Vancouver Boy Is Suspected Of Starting Eagle Creek Fire

Columbia River Gorge, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a 15 year old boy is to blame for a devastating wildfire east of Troutdale.

The Eagle Creek Fire in the west end of the Columbia River Gorge is 0% contained as of 3pm Tuesday and has burned more than 10,000 acres. During a press conference, officials said about 4,000 homes have received some sort of evacuation notice, with about 400 being told to go now.

Governor Kate Brown was asked about using the so called Supertanker that has been in the headlines lately. She told reporters that smoke and high winds would prevent that plane from helping at this time. When asked if conditions changed if she would call for it, she said all options would be looked at but would not commit to using the 747 air tanker.

Oregon state police is not naming the boy accused of starting the fire at this time but do ask if anyone has information regarding how the fire started to contact OSP at 503-375-3555.

It is believed the 15 year old and others may have been using fireworks which started the forest fire along the Eagle Creek Trail. The suspect was then contacted by law enforcement in the parking lot of the trailhead and was interviewed.

.@MultCoEM call center for those under evac who need assistance moving farm animals or livestock: call 503-823-2323 to request resources. — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 5, 2017

Video from S side of I84 taken near Horsetail & Wahkeena Falls #EagleCreekFire pic.twitter.com/W7SDXGYNq8 — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 5, 2017