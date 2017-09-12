Eagle Creek Evacuees May Return Home Soon

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon – More than 100 people are still staying at the Red Cross shelter in Stevenson, Washington at the Skamania County Fairgrounds. A lot of the folks there have not been able to work because the Eagle Creek Fire is still burning in some areas and officials say it’s still only about 7% contained. Some businesses along the Gorge are still closed for safety, and that means no work for many hourly employees. They say they are worried now, not just about their homes catching on fire, about also about paying the bills. Many of the people staying at the shelter learned their homes were spared by the flames, but it’s still not safe for them to go back just quite yet.

A public meeting was held Monday night in Troutdale to talk about the latest on the fire and evacuations still in place. Some of those who were forced out of their homes by the Eagle Creek fire, may be allowed to return home later this week. Fire officials say the key is being able to contain the fire and hold the fire lines.

About two dozen people are staying at the Red Cross Shelter in Gresham at Mt. Hood Community College. That shelter is being moved today to a nearby church, because of students getting ready to start classes soon as the school. But the good news is, that shelter may not have to be open very much longer. Fire crews say despite it only being about 7% contained, the growth has slowed and they’ve been able to make significant progress in the Cascade Locks area.

The focus is on the east end of the fire now where there has been some growth.

As far when evacuated families can return home, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese says in the next couple days, but it all depends on if the fire lines hold.

Meanwhile, with some trails in the Gorge shut down until Spring and I-84 still closed, businesses that rely on hikers and tourists are wondering how they’ll recover. “BIG WINDS WINDSURFING SHOP” in Hood River says this time of year is usually one of their final busy Summer weeks, but right now their site on the river that offers lessons is closed. The owner of the “Columbia Market” in Cascade Locks say his business is down at least 50%, and it was even worse last week.