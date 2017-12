EUGENE, Ore. – NBC Sports Northwest is reporting the Oregon Ducks have named co-offensive coordinator, and interim head coach, Mario Cristobal the new permanent head football coach.

He was a popular choice with players who signed a petition asking that he be the one to replace Willie Taggart, who left to take the head coaching job at Florida State University.

The 47 year old Cristobal spent the previous four seasons at Alabama as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach.