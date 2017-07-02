Ducks Player Arrested for DUI

Eugene, Oregon – Darren Carrington was a wide receiver for the University of Oregon Football team, but Ducks coach Willie Taggart says he’s been suspended from the team for drunk driving. Carrington was arrested Saturday on DUI charges after crashing into a drive-through at a McDonald’s in the Eugene area.

Drunk driving always goes up during the 4th of July weekend. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven drunk drivers just Saturday alone. Police have stepped up patrols for the weekend and urge people to not drive while intoxicated.