Drugs And Cash Seized In NE Portland Arrest

Portland, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau Street Crimes Unit arrested 28-year-old Edson Duran-Hernandez on December 30th during a drug investigation near NE 69th and Sandy Boulevard.

Detectives say during the search of he vehicle, officers located and seized about 12 ounces of heroin. Additionally, officers seized a cell phone, a knife, and $2530 in cash as evidence that Duran-Hernandez was involved in trafficking narcotics.

Duran-Hernandez was booked into the Multnomah county Jail on charges of Delivery of Heroin, Possession of Heroin, and Manufacture of Heroin.