Driver Rescued After Semi Crashes Into Columbia River

Corbett, OR – A crash on I-84 Monday afternoon sent three people to the hospital, after a semi truck crashed into a vehicle parked on the shoulder, and then fell down the bank into the Columbia River.

The crashed occurred around 5:18, according to officials.

Sheriff officials say two bystanders rescued the female driver, pulling her from the water.

We’ll have more on this story as we receive updates.

Photos courtesy of Corbett Fire.

ORIGINAL RELEASE FROM MULNOMAH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

On 01-15-18 at approximately 5:18pm a crash occurred on I84 WB east of the Corbett exit. The crash caused a semi-truck to go through the guardrail, down an embankment and partially enter the water. The driver was helped from the vehicle by a passerby and is being checked by medical personnel on scene. The crash is under investigation and no other details are available at this time.