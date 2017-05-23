Driver Kills One And Injures Two More In Happy Valley

Happy Valley, Ore. — One person is dead and two others injured after a driver blew through a construction zone on Southeast 122nd Ave.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened between Sunnyside Road and Mountain Gate Road. Deputies say the driver hit a flagger and two other construction workers before crashing and rolling the car. The driver had to be rescued from the car before they were taken into custody.

The flagger that was hit died at the scene. The conditions of the other two workers is not known.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.