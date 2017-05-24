Driver in Court

Portland Ore – While in court Fedsot Tspoko asked through a Russian interpreter, “Did I kill him?” That question was never answered but his bail has been set at 750 thousand dollars. Tspoko is charged with mansaughter and DUI after running down a flagger and two other construction workers Tuesday. One was killed and two others sent to the hospital. Police say the driver didn’t slow down or stop after plowing into the construction zone. His car went into a ravine and traveled 300 feet before flipping on its side.