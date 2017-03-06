Driver Who Hit Man In Wheelchair Had Been Drinking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A driver who struck a 36-year-old man in a wheelchair with her truck Saturday night had been drinking and was impaired at the time of the crash, according to Portland Police.

The driver, 55-year-old Tami Stein, was arrested for DUII and reckless driving, and is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Stein’s criminal record also includes six speeding violations between 2009 and 2010.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a Portland hospital.

The accident happened at about 11:57 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Southeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.