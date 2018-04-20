Driver Fleeing Portland Police Dies in Wrong-Way Crash
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 20, 2018 @ 3:15 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police say a driver fleeing from the scene of a crash was killed when he or she drove the wrong on Interstate 84 and collided with another car.

Sgt. Chris Burley said the incident began Thursday just before midnight with a two-car crash in outer northeast Portland. One driver suffered minor injuries and the other drove away from the scene in a Toyota Celica.

An officer later tried to stop a Celica that matched the description of the hit-and-run vehicle. But the driver headed to the freeway, going west in the eastbound lanes until it struck a Toyota Prius.

The hit-and-run driver died at the scene. The Prius driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

RELATED CONTENT

Four Teens Found Unconscious in Clark County Student Walkouts Murder Charges Dismissed Against Two Teens in Gresham Killing Man Arrested Lures A Child Online Three Dead In Two Crashes Overnight In Portland Nationwide Walk Out For Gun Control
Comments