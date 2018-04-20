Driver Fleeing Portland Police Dies in Wrong-Way Crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police say a driver fleeing from the scene of a crash was killed when he or she drove the wrong on Interstate 84 and collided with another car.

Sgt. Chris Burley said the incident began Thursday just before midnight with a two-car crash in outer northeast Portland. One driver suffered minor injuries and the other drove away from the scene in a Toyota Celica.

An officer later tried to stop a Celica that matched the description of the hit-and-run vehicle. But the driver headed to the freeway, going west in the eastbound lanes until it struck a Toyota Prius.

The hit-and-run driver died at the scene. The Prius driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance and is expected to survive.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.