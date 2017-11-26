Driver Who Crashed In To Auto Shop May Have Been Asleep

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel when he crashed into an auto body shop in southeast Portland.

Police reported the crash about 2:50 a.m. Sunday at Epic Auto Body on SE Foster Road.

KATU-TV reports that it appears the driver crashed into the front windows of the business, damaging both the building and the vehicle.

Officers found the driver a few blocks away. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Portland police say it initially looked like the driver fell asleep.