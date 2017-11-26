Driver Who Crashed In To Auto Shop May Have Been Asleep
By Jordan Vawter
|
Nov 26, 2017 @ 2:14 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel when he crashed into an auto body shop in southeast Portland.

Police reported the crash about 2:50 a.m. Sunday at Epic Auto Body on SE Foster Road.

KATU-TV reports that it appears the driver crashed into the front windows of the business, damaging both the building and the vehicle.

Officers found the driver a few blocks away. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Portland police say it initially looked like the driver fell asleep.

Related Content

Crash Involving Two Pedestrians And Semi Truck In ...
Two Officers Hurt In Hit And Run Crash
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Salem
Car Crashes On Marine Drive, Falls into River
Kitzhaber Toxicology Results Sent to DA
Deadly Crash Kills Two, Seriously Hurts Four in NE...
Comments