Water Filling Stations Open In Salem

Salem, Ore. — The City of Salem, The City of Keizer, Marion County, and the State of Oregon are working together to make eight free water filling stations available to vulnerable City of Salem residents and water customers including
- Those under the age of six
- People with compromised immune systems or pre-existing liver conditions
- People receiving dialysis treatment, or other sensitive populations
- Pregnant women or nursing mothers
- Elderly
- Pets
For the vast majority of Salem residents, the water remains safe to drink and no action is needed.
Water will be available at these eight locations:
- Wallace Marine Park, 200 Glen Creek Rd. NW, Salem
- Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem
- Bush’s Pasture Park, Mission St. entrance, 600 Mission St. SE, Salem
- Woodmansee Park, 4629 Sunnyside Rd. SE, Salem
- Chemeketa Community College, Brown Parking Lot, 4000 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem
- East Salem Suburban Water District, 3805 La Branch St. SE, Salem (Until 8 p.m.)
- City of Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Rd NE, Keizer
- Former Chevrolet Dealership, 5325 Denver Street, Turner
All sites except East Salem Suburban Water District (open until 8 p.m.) will operate around the clock until further notice. All bulk water distribution locations are pull-through. Residents must bring their own containers. There is a 5 gallon limit per family.
For the vast majority of Salem residents, the water remains safe to drink and no action is needed. Residents in need of assistance can contact City of Salem Public Works at 503-588-6311. For medical information during the advisory, please call 2-1-1. Industrial consumers with questions and those seeking health-related information can contact the Marion County Environmental Services at 503-588-5346.