Water Filling Stations Open In Salem

Salem, Ore. — The City of Salem, The City of Keizer, Marion County, and the State of Oregon are working together to make eight free water filling stations available to vulnerable City of Salem residents and water customers including

Those under the age of six

People with compromised immune systems or pre-existing liver conditions

People receiving dialysis treatment, or other sensitive populations

Pregnant women or nursing mothers

Elderly

Pets

For the vast majority of Salem residents, the water remains safe to drink and no action is needed.

Water will be available at these eight locations:

All sites except East Salem Suburban Water District (open until 8 p.m.) will operate around the clock until further notice. All bulk water distribution locations are pull-through. Residents must bring their own containers. There is a 5 gallon limit per family.

For the vast majority of Salem residents, the water remains safe to drink and no action is needed. Residents in need of assistance can contact City of Salem Public Works at 503-588-6311. For medical information during the advisory, please call 2-1-1. Industrial consumers with questions and those seeking health-related information can contact the Marion County Environmental Services at 503-588-5346.