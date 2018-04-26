Dramatic Rescue Off Oregon Coast

Brookings, Oregon – What a rescue off the Southern Oregon Coast. An Army Corp of Engineers boat capsized close to shore near Brookings. Lisa Watson saw it all and shot video. She tells KGW one person onboard made it to safety on their own, but another person was trapped underneath the capsized boat. A rescuer brought a rope in from the boat to the shore. Then a group of good Samaritans lined up and pulled until they got the boat partially out of the water.

About 45 minutes after the rescue began, crews pulled the victim out of the boat and got him to shore. He was able to walk away on his own.

Read more from the Army Corps of Engineers:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Survey Boat Graham capsized while working near the mouth of the Chetco River in Brookings at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday. The two crew members onboard were rescued and the boat was recovered.

The Survey Boat Graham was conducting a routine survey at the north shore berm, just south of the Chetco River Jetty when it capsized. One crewmember swam to shore. The U.S. Coast Guard Station – Chetco River rescued the other crewmember from the boat. Both crewmembers were evaluated at Curry General Hospital in Gold Beach and released.

Based on initial reports, the boat didn’t leak any fuel or oil into the water.

The Corps will conduct an investigation into the causes of this incident.

More information about the Corps’ navigation mission and the role of survey vessels can be viewed online at www.nwp.usace.army.mil/ Missions/Navigation

Read More at: http://www.nwp.usace.army.mil/ news/article/Article/1503637/ corps-survey-boat-graham- capsizes-near-mouth-of-chetco- river/

www.nwp.usace.army.mil

Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/PortlandCorps

Twitter: www.twitter.com/PortlandCorps

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.