We have known for a while that the Congressional approval rating has been really, really low but is this how you imagined the “swamp would be drained”?

This is the from the story out of Newsweek last September: “According to the most recent figures from Gallup, approval of Congress is at 16 percent, which is consistent with numbers from August. The last time the approval rating for Congress was lower was in July 2016, when it hit 13 percent.”

When the President shouted “Drain The Swamp” during his campaign, did you ever think this would be the way some lawmakers would go out? I know there are a lot of great people serving in Congress, but one wonders when this will end or if the executive branch will be next. We are watching all sides of this closely at FM News 101 KXL.

