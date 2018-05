Lars talks to Dr. Peter Laufer, Ph.D., author and journalist Tom Wolfe about some of the amazing impacts in the world of writing that Mr. Wolfe has impacted.

RELATED CONTENT

LISTEN: Russell Vought – Is Our Booming Economy Hiding A Crippling Recession?

LISTEN: Richard Kauzlarich – Why Does America Need Congress To Push For A NAFTA Deal Soon?

LISTEN: John Tamny – Are Americans Rejecting Traditional Retirement And Instead Working Until They Die?

LISTEN: Attorney Jonathan Woods – Should The Supreme Court Allow States To Legalize Sports Betting?

LISTEN: Paul Elio – When Will You Be Revving Up Your Car Production?

LISTEN: Susana Asberry – Why Did Washington University Put You On Probation For Saying God?