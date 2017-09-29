Dozens Killed In Morning Rush Hour Stampede

Mumbai, India – At least 32 people were killed today in a stampede in India. It happened on a crowded pedestrian bridge that connects two railway stations, during the Friday morning rush hour. Indian officials say many more are hurt and the death toll could rise. Newspartner KGW reports police were investigating what caused the stampede on the bridge, which led some commuters to leap over the railing. Others were crushed or fell underfoot and were trampled.

“There were too many people on the bridge, and the people were in hurry and wanted to move out,” said Brijesh Upadhyay, one of the many caught in the crowd. “There was nobody helping, it was very suffocating, and we just wanted to get out of there — and fell on each other.”

Deadly stampedes are fairly common in India, where many cities are densely populated and often unequipped to deal with large crowds gathering in small areas, with few safety or crowd control measures.

In October 2013, a stampede in Madhya Pradesh state in central India killed more than 110 people, mostly women and children.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW