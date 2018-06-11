Downtown Food Carts; Where Will They Go??

There is a really popular food cart pod near the Target store at 10th and Alder in downtown Portland.

Unfortunately for the many food cart owners and customers in that area, almost all of it will be moved to make way for a glitzy, high-rise hotel.

The Oregonian/OregonLive.com first reported about the development of the new 33 story, 400 foot skyscraper on June 1st.

I swung by the food cart pod this weekend for a tasty Gyro.

Of course, when I chatted with the other people around me buying Gyros, they were none too pleased to learn the details.

Just about all of them uttered some form of the argument, “Portland has enough high-rises. Why do they have to take out the food carts??”

It’s the same kind of thing people told our news partner KGW when they ran the story;

Many of the people I talked to were either tourists — or had come to downtown Portland from one of the suburbs. They had come SPECIFICALLY to get food at their favorite cart.

You can hardly blame them for feeling upset. It’s been a staple in downtown Portland. Some of those food carts have been there for two decades.

So, naturally, the next question is;

Will any of those food carts gather at another spot??

It’s really unknown at this point exactly WHERE some of the carts will end up going. We will probably notice a very slow disintegration of the popular food spot.

It’s still early in the development of the hotel (months or years to go), so some of the food cart owners plan to stay a while. Some others have already closed up and moved on.

My research has turned up some promising spots in Northeast and Southeast Portland as future locations. There’s some space in Alberta — and there is also a thriving food cart pod in North Portland.

But there doesn’t appear to be another spot in downtown Portland — with the kind of space needed to replicate the current food cart pod. Also, it’s unlikely all the food carts in the current pod will end up in the same place.

For my own part — I plan to swing through and buy as much of their food as I can before they’re all gone. I don’t want to miss out!!