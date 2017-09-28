Douglas County Man Charged With Raping Girl, Providing Her With Meth

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a 45-year-old Oregon man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2014.

According to Douglas County court records, the woman who’s now 18 came forward in April to say was raped three years earlier by a man who lives in the Canyonville-Riddle area, after he coerced her into smoking methamphetamine from a pipe.

Following a months-long investigation, detectives spoke with Jason Budel on Wednesday at the Myrtle Creek Police Department. He was arrested at the conclusion of the interview.

Budel faces charges of rape, sodomy, sex abuse and delivering methamphetamine to a minor. Court records do not yet list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

He was to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.