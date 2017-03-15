Portland Ore – Detectives are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead on a property in Beavercreek.Two women called 911 at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday to report that their boyfriends were being shot at near the 19200 block of South Upper Highland Road. Clackamas County Sergeant Brian Jensen says sheriff’s deputies received permission to search the property and found two men dead near a gate. Detectives identified one victim as 40-year-old Dustin Louis Childress, who was a transient with a last known address in Molalla. Childress’ criminal record shows he has been arrested for assault, criminal mischief, DUII and careless driving.