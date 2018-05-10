Dog Park Versus Softball Field

PORTLAND, Ore.—we talked with people taking their dogs to the park that may be turned into a softball field.

There are now some questions about the impact of Grant High School’s modernization project on its athletic fields – the softball field in particular. The future of the field north of the school is in flux.

New questions have arisen about Grant High School’s modernization in relation to athletic fields and the softball field in particular, said spokesman David Mayne. For that reason, the school district will meet with the Grant Design Advisory Group in a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. May 10 at Beaumont Middle School, 4043 N.E. Fremont St.

The Design Advisory Group for a future Madison High School will meet from 6-8 p.m. May 14 at the school, 2735 N.E. 82nd Ave., to work on project options.

Construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2019, when Madison will become the fourth Portland high school to undergo modernization through voter-approved bond measures. Work at Grant High School, the third school, is scheduled to finish in late summer 2019. Modernization has been completed at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland and Roosevelt High in North Portland.

While reconstruction continues, Grant students’ classes are at the Marshall High campus, 3905 S.E. 91st Ave. When they return to their modernized building in 2019, Madison students are expected to move to Marshall until the 2022 school year, when work is expected to be completed at their school.

Recently, some Grant community members have expressed concern about athletic field use, Mayne said. The school is surrounded by Portland Parks and Recreation Bureau property, including the Grant Bowl, Hollyrood Field north of the school, and half of the upper baseball field. The school district and park bureau generally work together so that school teams and the general public share use of the sites.

“At this time, the future of the softball field in the Hollyrood Field, north of the school, is in flux,” Mayne said. “There are a variety of reasons ranging from safety, additional budget requirements, maintenance and the challenges of building in a limited space near the boundaries of a very popular urban park. Additionally, there are also conversations taking place about how to maximize the future use of the Grant Bowl and the best ways to support all of Grant’s athletics programs and the community at large.”

No other parts of the modernization program are in flux, Mayne said.