Dog Kills Animals In Vancouver

Vancouver, WA – A Vancouver couple says a vicious dog killed their pet goats and chickens and could still be on the loose. Now they’re worried about the safety of kids in their neighborhood. Shareen West tells News Partner KGW while she and her husband were away on Thanksgiving, they believe a large dog hopped their fence and brutally killed 26 of their chickens, along with two goats. A neighbor told them their cat and one of their chickens was killed the same day. The West’s say for now, they won’t be letting their grand kids play outside.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated says based on wounds to the goats, and because the animals weren’t eaten, a dog was likely responsible.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.