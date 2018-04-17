Dog Board Spares 1 of 2 Boxers in Mauling

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A dog control board has given the death penalty to one of the two boxers that mauled a woman in rural Deschutes County last month.

The Bend Bulletin reports the other boxer, Brandy, will be spared if her owners build an addition fence to enclose their remaining dogs.

The owners, Jean and Dave Straight, did not attend Monday’s hearing. They have until Wednesday to accept the offer.

Brandy and a male boxer named Marshall have been held at the Humane Society of Central Oregon since mid-March, after they attacked a neighbor, Joy Stanovich-Brown.

The dogs fractured Stanovich-Brown’s right ankle, damaged the nerves in her right hand and left lacerations up and down her legs. She says: “There’s very little of me that isn’t chewed.”

