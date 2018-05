I’ve seen some incredible video from the Hawaii volcano recently, but this one, really tells the story of the damage it’s doing to homes on the big island. It truly is awesome and makes me grateful that my home is intact. Sending good thoughts to Hawaii.

`Rebecca

http://www.staradvertiser.com/2018/05/23/hawaii-news/leilani-estates-family-heartbroken-as-huge-crack-runs-under-their-home/