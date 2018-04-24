Do You Know what Your Teen Is Texting

Los Angeles, Ca. – An expert in at risk teens has compiled a list of acronyms and shorthand teens may be using on their smart phones. Margie Barilla thinks parents need to be aware of what their kids are texting. Her list comes from abbreviations she’s come across and from CNN, USAToday, Yahoo and McAfee.
1. 9 or CD9: Parents are nearby
2. 99: Parents are gone
3. 143: I love you
4. 182: I hate you
5. 1174: Party meeting place
6. 53X: Sex
7. 2DAY: Today
8. 4EAE: For ever and ever
9. ADN: Any day now
10. ADR: What’s your address
11. AFAIK: As far as I know
12. AFK: Away from keyboard
13. ASL: Age/sex/location
14. ATM: At the moment
15. CU46: See you for sex
16. DOC: Drug of choice
17. F2F or FTF: Face to face
18. FWB: Friends with benefits
19. GNOC: Get naked on camera
20. GYPO: Get your pants off
21. HMU: Hit me up
22. IMO: In my opinion
23. IRL: In real life
24. IWSN: I want sex now
25. LH6: Let’s have sex
