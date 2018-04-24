Do You Know what Your Teen Is Texting

1. 9 or CD9: Parents are nearby

2. 99: Parents are gone

3. 143: I love you

4. 182: I hate you

5. 1174: Party meeting place

6. 53X: Sex

7. 2DAY: Today

8. 4EAE: For ever and ever

9. ADN: Any day now

10. ADR: What’s your address

11. AFAIK: As far as I know

12. AFK: Away from keyboard

13. ASL: Age/sex/location

14. ATM: At the moment

15. CU46: See you for sex

16. DOC: Drug of choice

17. F2F or FTF: Face to face

18. FWB: Friends with benefits

19. GNOC: Get naked on camera

20. GYPO: Get your pants off

21. HMU: Hit me up

22. IMO: In my opinion

23. IRL: In real life

24. IWSN: I want sex now

25. LH6: Let’s have sex