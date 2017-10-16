Diversity is one of the lefts favorite words, but they only like it when it is applied to groups they want to represent.

Take for example Apple, who has their first ever Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion, a job that probably includes a pretty gosh darn good paycheck. The woman in charge is Denise Young Smith, called “Silicon Valley’s most powerful black woman” by Quartz, who I guess is up to date on all that type of information.

At a recent Q&A Young Smith made a faux pas in the eyes of the left by saying “There can be 12 white, blue-eyed, blonde men in a room and they’re going to be diverse too because they’re going to bring a different life experience and life perspective to the conversation.” Whoops. Put out the red alert on Twitter and call the SJW’s, she said diversity included everyone! What a crime!

Young Smith had to apologize, say sorry, and ask for her diversity cred back. I assume the lefty rage will subside, she works at Apple after all, and as long as she doesn’t mention anymore silly ideas about diversity including everyone everything will probably be okay.

The post Diversity – Doesn’t It Include Everyone? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.