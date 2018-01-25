Disagreement Over A Lease For A Homeless Shelter

PORTLAND, Ore.– Multnomah county commissioners got an ear full from Portland residents in the Foster Powell neighborhood not happy about a previous Asian market getting converted into a homeless shelter that could house as many as 125 people. At least half the crowd at today’s meeting were opposed to the shelter. Residents think it’s too close to several schools and a park that Mt. Scott community kids love to frequent. Homeless there have been known to bug the children for money and they expose themselves.

County Commissioner Loretta Smith commented that the neighborhood should have been consulted first before the county started bidding on buildings.