Dine Out To Help Locals With AIDS

Portland, Oregon – Tomorrow Thursday April 26th, you can make a difference in the life of someone in Portland who’s living with HIV or AIDS. All you have to do is go out to eat. Kurt Hunter is with Partnership Project, a local group who organizes the special event each year, and provides HIV case management and support services.

He says its really easy to get involved. On Thursday you go to one of 39 participating restaurants, breakfast, lunch, dinner=, drinks, and all day long they are donating 20 to 30 percent of proceeds to the cause.

Click Here To Read More

Click Here To See The List of Participating Restaurants