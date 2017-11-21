Detectives Still Searching for Missing Jackson County Woman

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Investigators in southern Oregon are looking for fresh leads to help them find a single mother who hasn’t been seen since last Thanksgiving eve.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Malina Nickel of Shady Cove left all her belongings behind when she vanished. Detective Sgt. Scott Waldon tells the Mail Tribune that Nickel is feared dead because she hasn’t contacted anyone, and has not used credit cards or her phone.

Waldon says investigators are interested in learning the identity of a man who was seen near Nickel’s white 2002 Ford Escape the day she disappeared outside the Trail post office.

As part of the investigation, detectives have conducted at least five polygraphs and have used cadaver-searching dogs in property searches in Prospect, Butte Falls and Shady Cove.

Nickel was reported missing by her mother after she failed to report to work at a Subway sandwich shop.