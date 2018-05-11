Detectives Arrest A Troutdale Man For Sex Abuse
By Brandon Ison
|
May 11, 2018 @ 11:35 PM
Image: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

Troutdale, Oregon- Three counts of Sex Abuse 1. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have arrested 40 year-old Troutdale man Antonio Francisco Marquez. Marquez is active duty Army assigned to the Gresham Recruiting Station. Also a parent volunteer at Troutdale Elementary School there is no indication that his status facilitated his contact with the victim in THIS case. Contact MCSO with any information.

 

On May 11, 2018 at 6:00p.m. MCSO Detectives arrested 40 year-old Antonio Francisco Marquez, of Troutdale, for three counts of Sex Abuse 1.  Mr. Marquez is on active duty in the U.S. Army assigned to the Gresham Recruiting Station.  He was also a parent volunteer at Troutdale Elementary School.  There is no indication that his status in the Army or as a parent volunteer facilitated his contact with the victim in the case.  This is an active investigation, therefore, no additional information is available at this time.

Detectives are requesting that anyone with information regarding this case or Mr. Marquez to please call the MCSO Tip Line at 503-988-0560.

