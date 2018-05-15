Despite Job Losses, Oregon’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon dropped nearly 3,000 jobs in April, its first loss in more than a year.

Despite the decline, the state Employment Department said Tuesday that Oregon’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent. It’s been at or near 4 percent for 16 months.

State economists say the retail industry declined by 2,500 jobs in April after adding about that many workers a month earlier. Health care and social assistance also cut more than 1,000 jobs in April.

Construction and the hospitality industry were bright spots, each adding at least 500 positions.

Another unemployment measure, known as U-6, was at 8.3 percent in April, slightly below the 8.5 percent recorded in April 2017. The figure includes discouraged workers who stopped looking and part-time workers who want but can’t get full-time jobs.