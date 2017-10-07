Deschutes County Sheriff Offering Help After Wildfires

BEND, Ore. (AP) – The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is working with the state of Oregon to identify businesses and nonprofits that suffered economically from the late-summer wildfires in Central Oregon.

The Bend Bulletin reports that the sheriff’s office announced Friday that its emergency management unit is accepting applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

That loan program is operated by the Small Business Administration and helps businesses that suffered economic losses from major events or disasters.

Small businesses and nonprofits in Deschutes County can apply if they suffered economic damage associated with smoke from wildfires from Aug 17 through early September.

They must email their contact information to EmergencyMgt(at)deschutes.org by Oct. 13.

The sheriff’s office is seeking five to 10 more applicants.