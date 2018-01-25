Derailment Investigation

Tacoma Wa – The National Transportation Safety Board released an investigative update Thursday on the Dec. 18 train derailment in Washington. NTSB interviewed the engineer and the qualifying conductor who were in the lead locomotive during the derailment.The engineer told investigators he was aware the curve with the 30-mile-per-hour speed restriction was at milepost 19.8 and that he had planned to begin braking about a mile before the curve.The engineer said he saw the wayside signal at milepost 19.8, the curve where the derailment occurred, but he mistook it for another signal that was located north of the curve. The train was traveling at nearly 80 miles per hour.