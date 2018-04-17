Deputy Administrator Beaverton School District Social Media Issues

BEAVERTON, Ore.– Steve Phillips a deputy superintendent with the Beaverton School District used twitter to go off on illegal aliens. his comments came after reading and sharing a post from the mother of an Arizona police Sgt. who was killed when a drunk wrong way driver who was undocumented slammed into him. Phillips wrote on Twitter “Undocumented imigrants were more dangerous than assault rifles and should be banned from the U.S.”

Hi comments cause the district to issue the following statement: Dan Grotting Superintendent denounced the tweet. “Our staff work hard every day to support our wonderfully diverse students and families, and we are committed to learning from our mistakes and continuing this work.” The statement was issued in English and Spanish. Parents have asked that Phillips turn in his resignation. Some of them call him racist and unfit to be part of the school system