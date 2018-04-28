Deputies Search For Inmate Who Walked Away
By Dave Bourne
|
Apr 28, 2018 @ 6:45 PM

Portland – Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for an inmate that walked away from a a work crew this afternoon. Deputies say Joshua Sean Purdue walked away from a crew that was working near SW 12th Avenue and Morrison Street in downtown Portland. Purdue is described as a white male, 34 years of age, 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Purdue was due to be released from custody in early July. He was serving a 90-day sentence for a Burglary conviction.

