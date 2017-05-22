Deputies Who Fatally Shot Inmate at Hospital Identified

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities have identified the corrections deputies who shot and killed an inmate at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputies Monday as Elissa Black and Pam Frisby.

Both are assigned to the corrections branch of the sheriff’s office and both are on paid leave while an investigation continues.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says 66-year-old John Martin died Thursday after he was shot at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Martin was in custody at Clark County Jail and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Wednesday after he complained of experiencing a medical issue.

On Thursday while the deputies were guarding him in a hospital room, the sheriff’s office says “the inmate took action” which resulted in a deputy shooting Martin.

No further information has been released.