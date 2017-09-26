Department Director Retires Amid Systemic Racism Allegations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The director of a Portland area health department retired weeks after she directed a black manager to step down that resulted in allegations of systemic racism.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2fwEvZl ) that Joanne Fuller announced her retirement on Monday, 11 days after Multnomah County reached a settlement with Director of Public Health Tricia Tillman.

Tillman had claimed that Fuller forced her out with little explanation despite positive feedback of her work. As a result of Tillman’s claims, more than a dozen county employees testified before the board of commissioners where they outlined their experiences with racism in the workplace.

Fuller had pledged to make changes to better support a diverse workforce.

County officials said they are grateful for Fuller’s service and that she had steered the department though great challenges.