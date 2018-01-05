Denny’s Gasoline Thrower Trial Date Set
By Rosemary Reynolds
Jan 5, 2018 @ 12:56 PM
Photo KGW

PORTLAND, Ore– 24 year old Deshaune  Swanger  has a trial date of April 24th . There is a catch though, Swanger must be competent to aid in his own defense.  if he can not assist in his own defense he will be declared insane. A doctor checked him out last Wednesday.  Defense attorney Charles Moore believes he may have to retain the services of another specialist.  A report has to be submitted to the court no later than February 26th.  On another note more chargers have been added to attempted aggravated murder they include:  Arson 1, Assault 2 and 4 plus Harassment.

Swanger gave up his right to a speedy jury trial, instead he opted to have Clackamas County  judge Susie Norby hear his case.

 

 

 

