Denny’s Gasoline Thrower Trial Date Set

PORTLAND, Ore– 24 year old Deshaune Swanger has a trial date of April 24th . There is a catch though, Swanger must be competent to aid in his own defense. if he can not assist in his own defense he will be declared insane. A doctor checked him out last Wednesday. Defense attorney Charles Moore believes he may have to retain the services of another specialist. A report has to be submitted to the court no later than February 26th. On another note more chargers have been added to attempted aggravated murder they include: Arson 1, Assault 2 and 4 plus Harassment.

Swanger gave up his right to a speedy jury trial, instead he opted to have Clackamas County judge Susie Norby hear his case.