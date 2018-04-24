Denny’s Attacker Pleads Guilty Sentencing Today

OREGON City, Ore.– 25 year old DeShaun Swangr pleaded Guilty Monday to throwing gasoline on 70 year old Scott Ranstrom and lighting him on fire. This happened a year ago at the Denny’s in Happy Valley on 82nd Avenue. Swanger was charged with attempted aggravated murder, Arson 1 Assault 2 and 4 and harassment. As part of the plea agreement arson and assault charges were dismissed. Ranstrom’s family raised more than $40,000 through a Gofund me account but that will hardly put a dent in his medical bills. Ranstrom’s sister Kim Kurtz says, ” Swanger is pure evil. He knew exactly what he was doing, he is not Crazy.”

Scott Ranstrom’s face is badly burned. He had part of his colon removed, and he may never have full use of his hands again.