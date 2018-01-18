In Brief: It’s being compared to 1995’s Michael Mann thriller Heat and that’s not bad.



Den of Thieves is predictable with a capital P. That’s not to say it’s not entertaining. There is a nice but fairly — here’s that word again — predictable twist. A lot of my associates are likening the movie to Michael Mann’s 1995 thriller Heat. The similarity is unavoidable. It has a heist gone wrong, cops killed unnecessarily and the chase is a cat and mouse game between a super criminal and determined detective.

Both men admire their adversary.

Den of Thieves casts Gerard Butler as Detective Nick Flanagan. Pablo Schreiber (Liev’s brother) is Flanagan’s adversary Merriman. Connecting the two is O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Donnie. He’s the ace driver hired by the thieves and the guy Flanagan is leaning on to reveal the details of the next heist.

Butler’s niche is action heroes but he always seems to be working too hard and has this unnatural edge to his performances. He’s almost always typecast and here writer/director Christian Gudegast — who wrote Butler’s film London Has Fallen — puts him in situations and gives him dialogue that much better actors would also struggle to deliver in any kind of a believable way.

*** Spoiler section. Skip down to *** And speaking of believable. Cops are never going to start a gun battle with thugs in a traffic jam with dozens of cars sitting in still with people in them. And when was the last time you heard about a gun battle between police and criminals where a half-dozen cops and an equal number of robbers exchanged thousands of rounds of ammunition?

Suspension of belief time. And that’s okay.

*** The dialogue struggle can also be said about his two co-stars. Jackson — who has shined in everything like Straight Outta Compton and like his dad Ice Cube — has a breezy, easy delivery and the camera loves him. Schreiber’s quiet villainy is powerful. He’s fairly new (a few episodes of Orange is the New Black) on the scene and is one of those actors who can say volumes without speaking a word.

Den of Thieves is a tad long and slow in spots and is ultimately — in spite of starring Butler — a satisfying thriller.

Director: Christian Gudegast

Stars: Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr., 50 Cent

Rated R for graphic violence, nudity, language and mature themes. This is one of those great guilty pleasure thrillers. Suspend disbelief and just have a good time. Give it a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.