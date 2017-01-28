Demostrators protest Trump’s immigration crackdown at PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A group of protesters gathered at Portland International Airport to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

About a dozen people were outside the terminal with signs and voicing concerns over the president’s refugee ban.

President Trump’s executive order banning legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Mulsim-majority nations from entering the United States for at least 90 days has sparked protests at airports throughout the United States.

TriMet tweeted Saturday that a demonstration was underway and urged airport travelers to take shuttle buses instead. The MAX red line to the airport was disrupted for about 45 minutes.

Several protests unfolded at different times throughout Portland, including a march to promote racial justice and equality. Another was to protest North Dakota Access Pipeline.

