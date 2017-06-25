Democrats ‘better stand for something,’ says party’s Senate leader

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, in the wake of his party’s most recent loss in a congressional special election, Democrats “better stand for something.”

Schumer told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on This Week Sunday that the party will unveil a strong economic message this summer that will appeal to the middle class and unite Democrats.

“Here’s the No. 1 lesson from Georgia 6th,” Schumer said in reference to the Democratic loss in the special election last week in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District outside Atlanta.

“Democrats need a strong, bold, sharp-edged and commonsense economic agenda,” the Senate minority leader said.

Schumer said Democrats have an opportunity given that Trump has an approval rating of 40 percent.

“But they say, ‘What the heck do the Democrats stand for?’ We better stand for something, and it can’t be baby steps,” he said.

The New York senator also addressed the Senate health care bill unveiled by Republicans on Thursday, which he said stands about a 50 percent chance of passing.

“I think they have, at best, a 50-50 chance of passing this bill,” Schumer said, adding that the legislation “devastating.” “And that’s what’s making it so hard for them to pass it.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hopes to bring the bill to a vote on the Senate floor before the July Fourth recess. So far, five Republican senators have announced their opposition to the bill in its current form, which raises questions about whether the bill can clear the 50-vote threshold for passage.

The GOP Senate leadership unveiled the legislation, titled the Better Care Reconciliation Act, on Thursday after negotiating behind closed doors. The private negotiations drew criticism and concern from Democratic senators and some Republicans.

Schumer told Stephanopoulos on This Week that he asked McConnell to bring the entire Senate together to work on the bill.

“Let Democrats and Republicans together — all 100 of us — meet in the old Senate chamber and discuss this,” the Democratic senator said.

But he said Senate Republican leaders “want to try it themselves first.”

“If they fail, hopefully they’ll come sit down. They’ll stop sabotaging Obamacare and sit down with us and make Obamacare better,” Schumer said.

