Democrat introduces ‘Stable Genius Act’ to require medical exams for presidential candidates

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — A House Democrat has introduced a new bill requiring major party presidential nominees undergo full medical exams and release the results to the public after a controversial new book ignited debate about President Donald Trump’s mental fitness in Washington.

The measure from Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., a vocal critic of Trump, would require all presidential candidates that receive major party nominations to have medical exams administered by the Navy. The results of the exams would be publicly disclosed as reports filed with the Federal Election Commission, according to Boyle’s proposal.

“Before voting for the highest office in the land, Americans have a right to know whether an individual has the physical and mental fitness to serve as president of the United States,” Boyle said in a statement.

Trump has vehemently defended his ability to serve as president following the Friday release of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by journalist Michael Wolff. Wolff, who said he was given extraordinary access to the West Wing, reported in his book that top White House aides around the president have questioned his fitness for office.

“Throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart,” Trump said in a tweet over the weekend, during his retreat at Camp David with congressional Republican leaders. He added that he is “a very stable genius.”

Boyle responded to Trump’s defense by naming the bill: The Standardizing Testing and Accountability Before Large Elections Giving Electors Necessary Information for Unobstructed Selection Act – or “Stable Genius Act.”

