Washougal, Wash. – A package delivery driver was assaulted and robbed Thursday afternoon after he pulled off onto the shoulder of Washougal River Road to arrange his load. The Clark Count Sheriff’s Office says two men pulled up behind him inĀ a silver Mazda sedan, then assaulted him, stole some packages and then took off.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. It wants to hear from anyone who has any information about what happened.