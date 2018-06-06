Defensible Space: It’s a Must!

Firefighters expect this wildfire season to be a hot one.

You need to create defensible space around your home. There’s a great website, Oregon Explorer, the wildfire page has all kinds of information to help you slow the roll of a wildfire.

First… your home itself, use fire-retardant materials. Then, those five feet closest to your home should be clear of debris, bushes and trees, use slate or rocks as a buffer. Look up too, make sure there aren’t tree branches reaching over your roof. From there, choose low growing bushes, grass, walkways, you know – non-flammable plants.

That beautiful forest view you have should be pruned as well. Kris Babbs with Keep Oregon Green says make sure the trees have enough space between them, make sure there’s no debris on the ground that can quickly catch fire, and prune those trees at least 6-10 feet up.

Watch the video and stay safe!

