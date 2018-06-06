Defensible Space: It’s a Must!
By Lucinda Kay
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 7:18 AM
Defend Your Space

Firefighters expect this wildfire season to be a hot one.

You need to create defensible space around your home. There’s a great website, Oregon Explorer, the wildfire page has all kinds of information to help you slow the roll of a wildfire.

First… your home itself, use fire-retardant materials. Then, those five feet closest to your home should be clear of debris, bushes and trees, use slate or rocks as a buffer. Look up too, make sure there aren’t tree branches reaching over your roof. From there, choose low growing bushes, grass, walkways, you know – non-flammable plants.

That beautiful forest view you have should be pruned as well. Kris Babbs with Keep Oregon Green says make sure the trees have enough space between them, make sure there’s no debris on the ground that can quickly catch fire, and prune those trees at least 6-10 feet up.

Watch the video and stay safe!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jim’s Question Of The Day: Are We Doomed Like The Dinosaurs? Retweet Your Way Out of the Final Location, Location, Location Jim’s Question Of The Day: How Do Those DNA Ancestry Tests Work? Jim’s Question Of The Day: Is The Loch Ness Monster Real? Jim’s Question Of The Day: Do You Still Have A Camera That Uses Film?
Comments