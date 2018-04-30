Deer Found Alive With Arrow Stuck In Neck

SHADY COVE, Oregon – In Southern Oregon wildlife troopers are trying to find out who shot two deer with arrows, likely target arrows. One deer seems to have an arrow going through its snout in front of the eyes. The other through its lower neck near the back. Officers spotted them Friday near Shady Cove just north of Medford.

State Police say the deer have not been caught, but their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Read more from Oregon State Police:

On April 27, 2018 Central Point Fish and Wildlife Troopers were called to the Shady Cove area to investigate a live deer that had been shot with an arrow which was still stuck in the deer. The troopers and ODFW responded in an effort to investigate and possibly tranquilize the deer to be able to remove the arrow. Information learned was that the deer was able to feed and walk around. They were unable to locate the deer. A trooper responded later that evening and found not one, but two deer that had arrows protruding from them. The injuries to the deer did not appear to be life threatening. Additional information was received that there might actually be a third deer with an arrow stuck in it.