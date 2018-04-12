Decision On Future Of Wapato Jail Expected Today

Multnomah, Oregon – The jail, that was never a jail, may be back on the table as Multnomah County considers its future today.

What to do with Wapato is always the question. One developer had a plan to buy it for nearly 11 million dollars. He came back to the table with less than half of that. It could mean that another local developer’s bid to turn the would be jail, into a homeless shelter, may be considered. That’s what Commissioner Loretta Smith would like to see happen. Smith once again brought back up the heated debate about whether Wapato could act as an effective homeless shelter.

Local developer Homer Williams wants to to turn the jail into what he calls “The Harbor of Hope” for the homeless. He and his business partners would front the cash, pay for a feasibility study and pay 7 million to the county. Commissioner Loretta Smith says the county would save money. Chair Deborah Kafoury has been a vocal opponent of the idea, saying the cost is too high.

The nonprofit started by prominent developer Homer Williams has submitted a late-to-the-game offer to turn Wapato Jail into a homeless shelter as the Multnomah County commissioners decide whether to finalize a deal for its sale.

KXL’s Mike Turner Contributed To This Report.